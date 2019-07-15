Praveen Chandrasekar, Regional Senior Product Manager, Autonomous Driving of TomTom

Praveen Chandrasekar is a Regional Senior Product Manager within location technology specialist TomTom’s Autonomous Driving product unit. In this role, he works closely with OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers, supporting their automated driving programs with high-quality HD map data.

Prior to joining TomTom, Praveen spent 15 years in various leadership roles at analyst firm Frost & Sullivan, where he was most recently VP of Consulting and led the consulting practice for the automotive and transportation team in the Americas.

Connect with Praveen on LinkedIn.