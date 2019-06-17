Pietro Boggia, Principal Consultant Mobility of Frost & Sullivan

Pietro has 20 years’ automotive industry experience. Pietro has forged and strengthened business relations with client partners across the value chain. Pietro has wide automotive & transportation industry experience in passenger & commercial vehicles, off-road equipment, powertrain and electric vehicles, fleet & leasing.

Pietro has successfully managed and delivered 120+ consulting projects to clients globally, in areas such as new product development, marketing & sales strategy, network management, urban mobility, fleet telematics, aftermarket and digital transformation. Pietro is responsible for new business development in the Iberia region, helping to increase local market penetration for the firm.

Connect with Pietro Boggia on LinkedIn.