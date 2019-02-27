Phil Shaw, Product Line Director for Advanced Battery of Johnson Controls Power Solutions

Phil Shaw joined Johnson Controls in 2015 and currently serves as the Product Line Director for Advanced Battery.  In this role he is responsible for integrating advanced technology products and business development into an existing mature automotive business. Shaw leads new business development opportunities and assesses new markets and applications for growth opportunities.

Phil Shaw, Product Line Director for Advanced Battery, Johnson Controls Power Solutions

Prior to his current role in Power Solutions, Phil held several positions in powertrain engineering with the Ford Motor Company.

