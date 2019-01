Paul is an industry veteran with over 20 years of business development and sales experience in Automotive Telematics, Infotainment, Digital Instrument Clusters, Acoustics and ADAS.

He joined TomTom Automotive from Blackberry to drive sales and innovation for NAM OEM customers.

Paul has expertise in developing Hardware and Software Design Services with focused areas including Embedded Systems, Hardware Design, and RTOS, including middleware.

Connect with Paul Hohos on LinkedIn.