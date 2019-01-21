Paul Hedtke, Advisor of Valens

Paul Hedtke is President of PAH Consulting Incorporated, and currently serves as an advisor to Valens.

Paul brings his vast experience in the industry to help Valens Automotive penetrate and succeed in this market with its HDBaseT Automotive technology.

Paul spent 17 years at Qualcomm Incorporated, where he had a variety of roles and responsibilities and was instrumental in developing the company’s business in the automotive sector.

Prior to his time with Qualcomm, he spent nearly 20 years in the aerospace industry in various positions in engineering, engineering project management, product management and business development.

He is a graduate of Minnesota State University and has completed several certificate programs at the University of California.