Monica Grosso is a transport economist with a PhD in Transport, Logistics and Territory and Applied Economics.

Since 2017 she works at the Sustainable Transport Unit of the European Commission Joint Research Centre (JRC), Ispra, Italy.

She is part of the Transport Research and Innovation Monitoring and Information System (TRIMIS) Team and she is also involved in research on the socio-economic impact of Cooperative, Connected and Automated Mobility.

