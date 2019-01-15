Mo Al-Bodour, Connected Car Senior Specialist of SBD Automotive

Since joining SBD in 2011, Mo has contributed to the Connected Car team by authoring reports, creating new products and managing projects for several global OEMs.

Mo’s experience includes an initiative in the US market to help a competitive OEM design its next generation telematics on-boarding experience.

He is also the leading Mobility expert, and is involved in the scoping, planning and execution of several consumer-based mobility studies, helping OEM clients in the development and launch of their connected vehicles as well as Infotainment solutions.

Connect with Mo Al-Bodur on LinkedIn.