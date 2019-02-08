Mitchell M. Rohde, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Quantum Signal

Dr. Mitch Rohde is the CEO and co-founder of Quantum Signal (QS), an advanced math-based engineering R&D company headquartered in Saline, Michigan.

He has spearheaded and directed dozens of advanced research and product development projects for public and private sector clients, and QS’ products are in use worldwide.

Under Mitch’s leadership, QS has been building and delivering solutions leveraging intelligent algorithms for two decades, including extensive work in, and development of, autonomous and robotic vehicle technology, systems, and tools.

His company is known in military circles for its heavily-used robotics modeling and simulation tool ANVEL.

Mitch holds BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering and MS and PhD degrees in Biomedical Engineering, all from the University of Michigan Ann Arbor, and is a member of Sigma Xi, IEEE, NDIA, Eta Kappa Nu, and Tau Beta Pi.

