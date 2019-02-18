Milind Godbole, Vice President of North America Garrett – Advancing Motion

Godbole is focused on maximizing market opportunities for automotive software and electric product offerings while capturing new growth in Garrett’s rich portfolio of turbocharging products. Godbole leads Garrett’s efforts to help strengthen and grow its leadership position in North America.

Before his current role, Godbole served as the managing director of the Honeywell Transportation Systems business in India. After joining Honeywell, Godbole ran the building solutions business for the India region, composed of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Godbole was responsible for the profitable growth of the business in the region, ensuring high customer satisfaction levels and continuous leadership development.

Connect with Milind Godbole on LinkedIn.