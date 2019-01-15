Mike Jbara, CEO of MQA

Mike Jbara joined MQA from Warner Music Group where he held roles as head of studios, President of ADA Worldwide, President of WEA Corp., and most recently Corp EVP, Technology. Before joining Warner, Mike was part of the New York-based Media and Entertainment Practice at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture).

Outside of work you can find Mike advising and advocating for the redevelopment of his hometown of Detroit, coaching basketball and cooking. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from the University of Michigan.

Connect with Mike Jbara on LinkedIn.