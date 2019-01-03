Michael Sivak, Managing Director of Sivak Applied Research

Michael Sivak received his Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Michigan.

Until 2018, he was a Research Professor at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.

Dr. Sivak was the founder and director of Sustainable Worldwide Transportation—a research consortium at the University of Michigan devoted to the study of sustainable mobility.

In 2001, he was named a Distinguished Research Scientist by the University of Michigan.

Currently, he is the managing director of Sivak Applied Research.