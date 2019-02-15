Michael Münter, Head of Strategic Planning and Sustainable Mobility, City of Stuttgart

Dr. Michael Münter has been working with the City of Stuttgart since 2013. In 2016 he became Head of Strategic Planning and Sustainable Mobility. He is responsible for the general co-ordination of all mobility and transport issues as well as clean air policies within the city administration and reports directly to the Mayor.

He represents the City of Stuttgart at various institutions such as the Agora Verkehrswende, the Platform Urban Mobility or the Citizens Foundation Stuttgart.

Before joining the City of Stuttgart, he worked at the State Chancellery of Baden-Württemberg, at the German Bundestag and at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg.