Michael Keating, Founder & President of Scoot Networks

Michael Keating is the founder & President of Scoot Networks, the first company to deploy fleets of smartphone-activated, shared, electric vehicles for urban mobility.

Michael founded Scoot to bring fast, affordable, fun, zero-emission vehicles to cities everywhere. Scoot acts as an asset manager of multi-modal electric vehicle fleets, taking a city-friendly approach to transforming urban transportation systems.

Prior to founding Scoot, Michael developed open source software for city transportation agencies and earned his Masters in Urban Planning and his MBA at Harvard.

Connect with Michael Keating on LinkedIn.