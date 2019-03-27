Max Cavazzini, Head of Automotive, EMEA of Amazon Web Services

In 2000 Max founded a company in the biometric business. After that Max then helped two old-media companies in the digital transition by acting as Chief Digital Officer.

In 2005 Max joined 3 Italia (Hutchison Whampoa) where he was appointed Head of Digital after holding different PR, digital marketing, communication and sales roles within the company.

In 2011 Max joined FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) and in 2013 became Head of FCA’s Connected Car EMEA for the Uconnect brand.

Max then worked at Oracle as Industry Innovation Director EMEA before joining Amazon Web Services in early 2018, where Max leads the automotive business development in EMEA, supporting with specific industry-knowledge AWS customers to invent and innovate at scale.

