Martta Lystila, Senior Director, Silicon Valley Tech Hub of Zenuity

Martta Lystila is Sr Director, New Technology and the Head of Silicon Valley Tech Hub at Zenuity.

She has spent her twenty years in high tech cultivating innovation and strategic partnerships across consumer electronics and automotive industries at companies such as Bosch and Nokia.

As a technologist and futurist, Martta believes in creating meaningful innovation in order to shape brighter future for mobility and society. She is known to push the limits of possible stealthily and drive diversity and collaboration.

At Zenuity she is making it real by connecting people and ideas around Automated Driving.

Connect with Martta Lystila on LinkedIn.