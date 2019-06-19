Martin Beltrop, Head of Automotive of Nokia Mobile Networks

In 2017 Martin Beltrop was appointed Head of Car2X for Nokia Mobile Networks. In this role, he is in charge of Nokia’s connected car business and the associated research and development activities. Nokia, as a founding member of the 5GAA, is heavily engaged in the definition, development and market making of connected car solutions.

Before this assignment as Head of Car2X Martin held various roles inside Nokia from Research and Development Program Management and Head of Product Management to Head of Portfolio and Strategy for advanced mobile network solutions serving various markets like transportation (automotive, railways), energy and the public sector.

