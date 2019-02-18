Mark de la Vergne, Chief of Mobility Innovation of City of Detroit

Mark de la Vergne serves as the Chief of Mobility Innovation for Mayor Mike Duggan and has been in the role for two years. He is tasked with bringing new mobility services and technologies to Detroit residents.

In 2018, this included a first/last mile pilot with Lyft, expanding car share to the neighborhoods of Detroit, overseeing the deployment of 1200 e-scooters and an autonomous shuttle service for the largest employer in Downtown.

Over the next year, his office will explore connected technology at signalized intersections, launch a new microtransit service, and implement mobile payment for all transit in the Detroit region.

