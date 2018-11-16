Marc Winterhoff, Senior Partner of Roland Berger

Marc Winterhoff is a Senior Partner in the automotive practice and leads the digital practice of Roland Berger in North America. Winterhoff received a master’s degree in industrial engineering and business administration in Germany and started his career in the 90’s in the software industry in the United States.

He moved into consulting in 2000 focusing on the automotive industry and has worked extensively for many of the leading car manufacturers in the US, Europe and China. In the last 5 years his consulting work focused on the future of the automotive industry and the impact of key trends like connectivity, shared mobility, autonomous driving and electrification on the automotive and mobility ecosystem. He also has a special focus on the opportunities and challenges driven by digitalization and disruptive innovation.

He has authored numerous studies and publications on the future of mobility and automotive industry. He is a frequent speaker on automotive strategy and futuring at major industry events.

