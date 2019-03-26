Mahesh Shinde, GM, Head – Indoor testing (ERC) of Tata Motors

Mahesh has over 33 years of experience in the automotive field including two wheelers, passenger cars & commercial vehicles.

Currently Mahesh heads up the validation function at Tata Motors Engineering Research Centre for passenger cars and commercial vehicles for all aggregates, systems and specific vehicle level tests.

Previously Mahesh worked as Head of Research & Development centre at a 2-wheeler company (motorcycles & mopeds) controlling all functions.

Mahesh has provided various keynotes and papers at various international conferences on subjects ranging from structural durability, vehicle systems, advanced manufacturing and autonomous driving. He has 14 IPRs (Intellectual Property Rights – patents, copyrights & Notarizations).

