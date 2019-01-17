Kristin (Schondorf) Slanina, Chief Transformation Officer of Thirdware

Kristin is the Chief Transformation Officer at Thirdware, where she is leading a small, nimble start-up team within the company to address challenges and gaps that automotive companies are facing.

Prior to joining Thirdware, Kristin spent over 3 years at EY as an Executive Director leading the Future of Mobility team in the Americas, where she advised clients in the future of mobility and smart city topics, guiding them to understand how they can be relevant in the future. She utilized innovation methodologies and strategic frameworks in her work. Her understanding of autonomous vehicle technology, connected car and electrification aided her in leading teams to define and implement new mobility business models as well as how to scale those businesses.

Kristin spent over 20 years at Ford Motor Company. From 2012 – 2013 she was the dedicated global lead to define Ford’s overall vision on the future of mobility: determining how to address key macro societal and environmental issues such as “global gridlock” and outlining the fundamental near/mid and long-term technologies required to deliver the plan.

Also at Ford, Kristin spent over 18 years in the powertrain division and spent 2.5 yrs in Germany. She created and restructured groups and worked extensively with product development processes. She spent over 6 years working in Ford’s Research and Advanced Engineering group, including outlining near/mid and long-term strategic technology plans for the entire global research organization.

Kristin was Director of FCA’s Powertrain and Electrification Strategy as well as the Fuel Economy and Greenhouse Gas plan, where she was responsible to provide direction for a fleet-compliant robust plan to meet future regulations in the most cost-effective manner.

Connect with Kristin (Schondorf) Slanina on LinkedIn.