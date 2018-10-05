Kristin Kolodge, Executive Director of Driver Interaction and Human Machine Interface (HMI) of J.D. Power

Kristin is responsible for developing a new HMI practice at the company and monitoring customer insights, perceptions and behaviors of the consumers interacting with the technology in their vehicles and around them.

Prior to joining J.D. Power in 2014, Kristin was Senior Manager of HMI and Ergonomics at Fiat Chrysler. She spent the majority of her 18 years at the company developing automotive features that enhance the customer interface by optimising ergonomics, intuitiveness and usability. She led the development of the vehicle HMI process that integrated human factors, ergonomics and cognitive analysis into actionable design direction. She also served as Senior Manager of product investigations and campaigns responsible for conducting technical investigations on products related to vehicle safety and compliance and making recommendations regarding potential field campaign actions.

