Kilian von Neumann-Cosel, Director of Business Development of Brose Automotive Silicon Valley

Kilian von Neumann-Cosel is director of business development at Brose Automotive Silicon Valley. Prior to joining Brose, Kilian served as chief executive officer of BFFT of America, a subsidiary of automotive engineering service provider EDAG, and before that he held various program management roles at Automotive Safety Technologies, an Audi subsidiary. Kilian is also serving as co-chair on the automotive industry group of the German American Business Association.

Kilian earned a master’s degree and PhD in computer science, both from Technical University of Munich and studied information systems at University of Melbourne, Australia.

