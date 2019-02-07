Kevin Roberts, Automotive & Transportation Senior Analyst of EY

Kevin Roberts is a Senior Analyst within EY’s Knowledge Advanced Manufacturing and Mobility group. Kevin oversees analysis and thought leadership for passenger vehicles, auto finance, and commercial transformation as well as leading analytics initiatives within the group.

Prior to joining EY Kevin served as the Americas leader for PwC’s Autofacts team in Detroit where he was responsible for maintaining the current and future outlook for North and South America light vehicle and powertrain forecast. He has presented at numerous domestic and international conferences, business development meetings, and workshops. He additionally led economic forecasting and analysis for Autofacts globally. Over the years he has supported and handled the development of research and analysis on a variety of topics and trends affecting the industry.

