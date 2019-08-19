Justin Rose, Partner & Managing Director, Chicago of Boston Consulting Group

Justin Rose is a Managing Director & Partner in the Chicago office of The Boston Consulting Group. He is a member of the firm’s global Industrial Goods Leadership Team and leads BCG’s Digital efforts for Industrial clients globally. He has extensive experience in helping to shape the strategy of global automotive companies as well as advising cabinet level government officials on major policy decisions.

In addition to serving clients, Justin has authored BCG’s recent publications on mobility, including The Reimagined Car. He also co-authored the recent book titled “The US Manufacturing Renaissance: How Shifting Global Economics Are Creating an American Comeback”.

