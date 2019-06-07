Jürgen Bilo, Managing Director co-pace GmbH The Startup Program of Continental

Mr. Bilo started his career at A. Schindling as a Software-Engineer for embedded microcontrollers. After that he held various management positions in R&D, project management and sales. In 1999 he took over the responsibility as General Manager within Mannesmann in order to build up the instrument cluster and display business in North America.

In 2003 Mr. Bilo was appointed Managing Director for the haptic and climate-control business of Siemens. In 2011, he took over the position as Vice President Program-Management and Sales of the Business Unit Hybrid Electric Vehicle within Continental. In 2015, Mr. Bilo was responsible for Strategy & Innovation, Corporate Systems and Technology.

Since July 2017, he is in charge of the startup organization of Continental and Managing Director of co-pace GmbH.

Connect with Jürgen Bilo on LinkedIn.