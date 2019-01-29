Juergen Reiner, Partner of Oliver Wyman

Juergen is an experienced Partner at Oliver Wyman focusing on innovative products and technology-driven change in the automotive and high tech industries. The projects he is leading often concern digital transformation as well as software, and service strategies for intelligent products.

Juergen went to an electronics engineering school in Austria, gained his engineering diploma in information technology and production science (ETH Zurich), and earned his PhD degree in information economics at the WU in Vienna.

His career started in Munich and Singapore, developing digital solutions for leading car manufacturers. Later he worked as top management advisor for a decade before joining Oliver Wyman as an elected partner in 2011. Still based in Munich, Juergen is serving automotive OEMs and suppliers, as well as selected high tech firms, across Europe on digitalization, mobility strategy, and digital business building.

Connect with Juergen Reiner on LinkedIn.