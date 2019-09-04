Jose Guerrero, Director of GTM North America of BYTON

Jose joined BYTON in 2017 leading a growing sales and marketing organization in a critical market for the brand. He has since established the overall business model for BYTON’s presence in North America, developing a hybrid retail and aftersales network, key financial services, and charging network partnerships ahead of the first M-Bytes to reach the US and Canada. He has also led the introduction of BYTON to the North American market.

Jose’s diverse 16-year automotive career started at BMW of North America. While at BMW, he launched the company’s pilot EV programs in the US with the MINI E in 2009 and the BMW Active E in 2011.

