Jörn A. Buss, Partner – Automotive & Manufacturing Industries of Oliver Wyman

Jörn A. Buss is a Partner at Oliver Wyman, based in the Detroit office and is part of the Global Automotive & Manufacturing Industries Division supporting clients in the transportation industries, both on- and off-highway.

As part of the global operations practice he is addressing global product strategy, technology and profitability from planning to implementation. His recent focus has been on M&A, turnaround and enterprise wide EBITDA improvements, helping clients to improve profitability and develop a sustainable competitive market presence.

Jörn co-authored key industry studies around the future of the automotive industry:

2018 FAST 2030 (Future Automotive Industry Structure) Study

2017 eMobility 2035

2016 Digital Industry: The True Value of Industry 4.0

In addition he authored recent articles around “Organizational Effectiveness of Suppliers”, “Management of Obsolescence”, “Autonomous Driving”, and the “Talent Challenge of Suppliers”

Prior to joining Oliver Wyman, Jörn worked in the automotive industry with Audi and Porsche, followed by management consulting engagements at Roland Berger – Strategy Consultants and 8+ years as a global VP with Ricardo.

Connect with Jörn A. Buss on LinkedIn.