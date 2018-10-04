John Wright, Corporate Attorney, Tyler Technologies

John Wright is a Corporate Attorney at Tyler Technologies, Inc., the largest software company in the United States solely focused on providing integrated software and technology services to the public sector.

Prior to joining Tyler, John practiced at a boutique intellectual property law firm in Detroit. He began his legal career as an Assistant Attorney General at the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He is a graduate of Wayne State University Law School in Detroit and received his undergraduate degree from Syracuse University. At Syracuse, John studied philosophy and learned about theories of minds and machines.

Recently, he has developed a podcast focused on the legal, ethical and social issues related to the development of artificial intelligence technologies.

For more about John please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnwrightlaw/