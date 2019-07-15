John McNelis, Chair, Autonomous Transportation and Shared Mobility Practice of Fenwick & West

Chair of the Autonomous Transportation and Shared Mobility Practice at Fenwick & West and Chair of the California Technology Council’s Autonomous Transportation Initiative

John McNelis represents a wide range of high technology venture capitalists and companies from privately held start-ups to publicly traded corporations and advises these companies on procedures for protecting their intellectual property through patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets. He also counsels these clients on various techniques to enforce their intellectual property rights.

John’s practice emphasizes strategic counseling on intellectual property matters including intellectual property diligence and audits, patent counseling, patent post-grant proceedings, and patent prosecution for computer software and hardware technologies and automotive technology.

His experience includes such technologies as autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, Internet applications, wi-fi, robotics, solar energy, cleantech, computer aided engineering test and design, formal design verification, three dimensional (3D) graphics, optics, optical communications, communication protocols, speech recognition, microprocessors, virtual networks, power control and memory devices.

