Jim Adler, Managing Director and Board Member of Toyota AI Ventures

Jim Adler is the founding managing director of Toyota AI Ventures, and an executive advisor at the Toyota Research Institute (TRI). He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Toyota Financial Savings Bank and the Investment Committee of JetBlue Technology Ventures, and he is a member of the Department of Homeland Security Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee.

Jim joined Toyota AI Ventures from TRI, where he served as vice president of data and business development. Prior to that, Jim was vice president of products and marketing at Metanautix, a big data analytics startup funded by Sequoia Capital and Workday that was acquired by Microsoft.

