Jessica Robinson, Executive Director of Michigan Mobility Institute

Jessica Robinson is Executive Director of the Michigan Mobility Institute where she works to accelerate the development of talent for the growing mobility industry.

Starting in 2021, the Michigan Mobility Institute will offer the first-of-its-kind Master of Mobility program. The Institute is the first initiative of the Detroit Mobility Lab which she co-founded.

Jessica previously led the development of next-generation mobility efforts at Ford Smart Mobility as Director, City Solutions and at Zipcar where she held roles in growth, operations, and marketing across North America.

Jessica’s background in technology and innovation includes launching corporate startup accelerator programs at Techstars.

