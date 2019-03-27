Jens Haas, Managing Director, Munich of AlixPartners

Jens Haas is a Managing Director in AlixPartners’ Turnaround & Restructuring practice and co-leader of AlixPartners’ automotive group in Germany.

Jens has extensive experience and expertise in the automotive industry and is a turnaround and automotive expert with broad experience in restructuring and corporate reorganization as well as in the management of complex, cross-functional turnaround and performance improvement programs.

His functional competencies include finance and controlling, program management, operational improvement and cost reduction, cash management, financial restructuring, contingency planning, postmerger integration, and reorganization.

Before joining AlixPartners he was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company. He started his career at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants.

