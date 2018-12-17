Jennifer A. Dukarski, Shareholder of Butzel Long

Jennifer A. Dukarski is a Shareholder based in Butzel Long’s Ann Arbor office, practicing in the areas of intellectual property, media and technology. She focuses her practice at the intersection of technology and communications with an emphasis on the legal issues arising from emerging and disruptive innovation: vehicle safety, connected and autonomous cars, data privacy and security, patient portals and telehealth, infotainment, and mobile apps. With experience in intellectual property, automotive and media law, she leads clients in securing and protecting technology through transactions and litigation.

Automotive

Ms. Dukarski represents automotive suppliers in vehicle safety, connected and autonomous car technology, warranty and product quality disputes. Her automotive expertise as a former design engineer and quality manager has made her a valuable team member in complex product-related litigation covering warranty disputes, trade secrets and potential supply-chain stoppages. Ms. Dukarski has represented clients involved in field recalls and FMVSS noncompliance with NHTSA. She also advises on big data and technical matters including the connected and autonomous car, automotive threat vectors and privacy. Ms. Dukarski also uses her emerging technology expertise to draft and negotiate development agreements and technology licensing.

She is a contributor to the Original Equipment Supplier Association (OESA) North American OEM Production P.O. Terms and Conditions Comparative Analysis and currently serves as Counsel to OESA’s Product and Technology Development Council.

