Jeffrey Rupp, Chief Technical Officer, Chief Safety Officer of the American Center for Mobility

Jeff oversees the creation and execution of validation strategies for connected and automated vehicles (CAV), supporting infrastructure and product development technologies, as well as standards related to the CAV ecosystem. In this role Jeff also serves as the Principal Investigator for a US Department of Energy (DOE) research grant investigating fuel efficient platooning of automated vehicles in mixed highway environments.

Prior to joining ACM, Jeff advised start-up companies in Silicon Valley in the development and operation of autonomous ground vehicles.

Before his time in Silicon Valley, Jeff was a member of Ford Motor Company’s research division.

