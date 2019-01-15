Jeffrey Hannah, Director North America of SBD Automotive

Jeffrey Hannah guides the North America office of SBD Automotive and has more thaneighteen years’ experience working with global automakers and their partners to successfully plan and implement effective Connected, Autonomous, and Secure Car strategies.

A dynamic leader, innovator, analyst, and speaker, he is extremely active in networking, business development, start-ups, and other efforts to support the broader automotive technology community.

Prior to his role with SBD, for eight years Jeff was a leading member of General Motors’ Global Connected Consumer Experience organization which included the industry’s largest Telematics service, OnStar.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School. He is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan USA.

Connect with Jeffrey Hannah on LinkedIn.