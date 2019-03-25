Jeff Kaelin, Vice President Product Development of Avis Budget Group

Jeff Kaelin has been involved with the transportation industry for more than 25 years.

Since joining Avis Budget Group in 1994, he has held various roles with increasing responsibility across operations, information technology, customer experience, strategy, marketing and most recently, product development within the innovation organisation.

Jeff’s current focus is helping to shape Avis Budget Group’s position in the evolving mobility landscape through the development and growth of the Company’s rapidly growing Global Connected Car and Self Service Products. These products deliver new capabilities transforming customer experiences, rental operations and brand positioning delivered through global cross-functional teams.

Connect with Jeff Kaelin on LinkedIn.