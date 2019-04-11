Jean Schiltz, Deputy Director Smart Mobility of Luxembourg Ministry of the Economy

Jean Schiltz is the Deputy Director Smart Mobility within the Directorate of Sustainable Technologies at the Luxembourg Ministry of the Economy. His main responsibilities involve the support of Luxembourg’s economic diversification strategy through the promotion of a national smart mobility ecosystem, as well as fostering the research, development and deployment of innovative technological solutions to support the transition to cooperative, connected, automated & decarbonised mobility and transport.

Prior to that, Mr. Schiltz has held various positions of responsibility at the headquarters of Volkswagen. His involvement has extended across the automotive development process ranging from the definition of the initial product brief, through concept development, up to the start of series production.

