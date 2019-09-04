Jason Stinson, Co-founder & CTO of Renovo

With over two decades of experience in the tech sector, including pioneering work at Intel where he rose through the ranks to become a Senior Principal Engineer.

Jason has amassed a small collection of vintage cars, which he used to have time to maintain. Instead, most of his waking hours are either spent plumbing vehicle architectures or chasing around his three children and tolerant wife.

Jason graduated from Stanford with a Masters in Electrical Engineering and continues to teach IC design at his alma mater.

