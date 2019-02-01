Jason Ellis, Director of Business Development of Qualcomm Technologies

Jason Ellis is a director of business development for Qualcomm Technologies Inc. in the Automotive Business and is globally responsible for 4G/5G cellular communications for connected and autonomous vehicles including telematics, Cellular-V2X, the automotive aftermarket, and transportation infrastructure. He previously led efforts in Internet of Things/Machine-to-Machine connectivity including smart energy, smart cities including water and lighting, security & automation, and smart transportation. Previously, Ellis focused on non-cellular wireless communications encompassing Bluetooth, WiFi, Ultra Wideband and other emerging modem technologies including low-power, short-range for wireless health and fitness, as well as wireless streaming video for consumer electronics and content service providers. Ellis serves on several Boards of Directors.

Ellis has spent 20+ years helping regulate, standardize and commercialize wireless technologies for multibillion-dollar industries while working at both Fortune 100 companies and venture capital funded start-ups. Prior to joining Qualcomm in 2007, he was director of business development and marketing for UWB pioneer Staccato Communications. Previous experience includes leading business development for the General Atomics Advanced Wireless Group, working on shipboard wired/wireless architectures for Raytheon Systems, and as an electrical engineer for the City of San Diego.

Connect with Jason Ellis on LinkedIn.