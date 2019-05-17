Jared Ho, Senior Attorney, Division of Privacy and Identity Protection of Federal Trade Commission

Jah-Juin “Jared” Ho is an attorney with the Division of Privacy and Identity Protection (DPIP) at the Federal Trade Commission. This Division of the FTC has responsibility for enforcing federal statutes and regulations that pertain to information security and consumer privacy. Jared investigates and prosecutes violations of U.S. federal laws governing the privacy and security of consumer information and has worked on enforcement actions under Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act.

Prior to joining DPIP, Jared was an attorney in the FTC’s Office of Technology Research and Investigations. Jared has also served as a Senior Policy Advisor in the Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau where he advised on cases and rulemaking.

