Ilijana Vavan, Managing Director, Europe of Kaspersky Lab

Ilijana Vavan is the Managing Director of Kaspersky Lab Europe, based in Ingolstadt.

With 25 years of technology industry experience in sales, management and technical roles, Ilijana joined Kaspersky Lab in January 2018 to lead the European business and drive growth in consumer, digital and enterprise markets.

Ilijana joined Kaspersky Lab from Oracle, where she was the Senior Sales Director with responsibility for sales growth in Germany and Switzerland. She has also held a number of senior leadership roles at Kontron, Saba Software, Juniper Networks as well as a previous tenure at Kaspersky Lab from 2010 – 2012 when she served as MD for Western Europe. Prior to that, Ilijana held a variety of roles at Microsoft, including being responsible for the organisation’s enterprise and partner strategy for Central & Eastern Europe.

Connect with Ilijana Vavan on LinkedIn.