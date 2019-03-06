Hui Zhang, Managing Director of NIO Germany

Hui heads the German office of the global electric car startup from Shanghai. He oversees the NIO office in Munich, where, in addition to design, the focus areas are supply chain management and lightweight engineering.

Hui initially worked at VOITH in purchasing and supply chain management in both China and Germany.

Subsequently he worked for KIEKERT as Vice General Manager; Lotus as General Manager and Leoni.

Due to his many years of intercultural experience, both in the German and Chinese markets, Hui has profound industry knowledge in the areas of company management, sales, purchasing and supply chain management.

Connect with Hui Zhang on LinkedIn.