Hugo Fozzati is the Head of Business at AutoX, a California & Hong Kong based L4 autonomous driving company building an A.I. driver.

His previous roles have taken him across the globe: working in mergers & acquisitions and venture capital in London, New York, and Washington, D.C. covering mobility, consumer internet, commodities & the emerging markets.

Hugo has an MBA from Georgetown University, a B.S. from Babson College, and is fluent in 5 languages.

