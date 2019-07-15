Houman Modarres, Head of Enterprise Marketing of Nokia

Houman heads up Nokia’s marketing for large enterprises and hyperscalers.

He is a passionate advocate of all the new ways that networking, analytics, and IoT technologies can be applied to transform how enterprise business is done and run.

He has also led marketing for Nokia’s IP Routing portfolio, the most powerful of its kind on the planet.

Previously Houman was part of bringing the Nuage Networks cloud networking venture to life, an industry pacesetter for datacenter virtualization and SDN across datacenters & branches (SD-WAN). He has also held product management leadership positions in venture-backed start-ups as well as multi-national firms. In every case, he has been blessed to work with amazing engineers, customers and mentors.

Houman holds an MBA from UC Berkeley and a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University.

