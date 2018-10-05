Gaurav Kumar Singh, Machine Learning and Deep Learning Researcher – Autonomous Vehicles of Ford Motor Company

Gaurav Kumar Singh is a Machine and Deep Learning Researcher at the Robotics and AI department at Ford Motor Company, located in Dearborn, Michigan.

He has over 6 years of research experience ranging from control systems to machine learning and data science.

His side gigs involve consulting friends in ways to utilise machine learning techniques in their startups.

Gaurav graduated with a Masters’ degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in December 2015. He received his Bachelors of Technology (B.Tech) degree from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy, India in 2014.

Connect with Gaurav Kumar Singh on LinkedIn.