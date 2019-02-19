Frans de Rooij, Regional Director Product Management, Autonomous Driving of TomTom

Frans is based on TomTom’s Michigan office and responsible for building collaborations with OEMs, Tier 1s and other partners to deploy TomTom HD map products in self-driving vehicles, and for taking the market requirements back into TomTom product development roadmaps.

In previous roles at TomTom, Frans was director product marketing for TomTom Automotive and product manager for TomTom Traffic. Prior to TomTom, he worked as strategy consultant at Arthur D. Little and in several product management and sales & marketing roles. He holds an MSc from TU Eindhoven (NL), a PhD from Cambridge University (UK) and an MBA from the University of Warwick (UK).

