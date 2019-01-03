Franck Leveque, Partner, Vice President Automotive & Transportation of Frost & Sullivan

Franck has over 15 years of consulting experience, especially automotive market research and market strategy development. Franck has specific expertise in: qualitative and quantitative market analysis – B2B & B2C; market modelling & forecasting; benchmarking & positioning; diversification and new market entry; innovation and product development; business & market strategy and business plan development.

Industry Expertise:

Franck’s industry experience base covers a wide range of industry sectors, forming long standing relationships with senior executives in automotive & transportation: telematics (PV & CV), powertrain (incl. EV) as well as involvement in chassis, safety, driver assistance and retail & aftermarket; extended mobility: rail, urban transport, new mobility solutions and concepts, inter-modality and integration of modes: Industrial automation & electronics: automation solutions (PLC, DCS, MES), welding, pneumatics, motors & drives and security.

Connect with Franck Leveque on LinkedIn.