Florian Petit, Cofounder of Blickfield

Florian Petit is a roboticist and co-founder of Blickfeld. Prior to founding Blickfeld, he was concerned with the control of robots as part of scientific work at TU München, Stanford University, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), and the ETH Zurich.

He obtained his PhD for work in the field of human aware robotics.

He now contributes this experience to Blickfeld: here, he is responsible for a novel, high-performance scanner that finds application in LiDAR ranging and, thus, facilitates the future success of autonomous driving.

