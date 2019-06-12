Eduard Groen, Engineer, Department of User Experience and Requirements Engineering of Fraunhofer IESE

Eduard C. Groen –is working as an engineer at the Fraunhofer Institute for Experimental Software Engineering IESE in Kaiserslautern, Germany, in the User Experience and Requirements Engineering department.

Upon joining Fraunhofer IESE, Eddy’s fascination with the rapid rise of man-machine interfaces and other changes affecting society led to the conceptualization of “Crowd-based Requirements Engineering” (CrowdRE), an approach that uses mining techniques to elicit requirements from large online crowds. Eddy has led its development since 2014, publishing research in this field and tailoring it to various industry settings. His other activities at Fraunhofer IESE include advising companies how to improve their RE process and associated practices, and providing trainings worldwide.